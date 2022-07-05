Analysts worry about inflation, interest rate hikes

(NewsNation) — The NewsNation Inflation Index tracks the price of common goods each week to bring fact-based coverage to the economic situation.

In the top 10 states hit hardest by inflation, the average price for a gallon of milk is nearly $5. While the price seems steep, it’s actually down seven cents when compared to last week’s numbers. But it’s up 16 percent from just one year ago.

In the video above, NewsNation business contributor Lydia Moynihan analyzes the latest index, the worries over another interest rate hike and the financial factors in play.