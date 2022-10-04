Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 2.9% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 771 points, or 2.6%, to 30,255 and the Nasdaq rose 3.3%. Small company stocks also made solid gains. The Russell 2000 rose 3.6%.

The broad gains come as investors look for signs that central banks might ease up on their aggressive rate hikes aimed at taming the hottest inflation in four decades. Australia’s central bank made an interest rate hike that was smaller than previous ones.

European and Asian markets also made solid gains. Australia’s market jumped 3.8%.

Investors in the U.S. received potentially encouraging news from a government report on job openings that showed the number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July. It’s a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation.

Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs, which has helped relieve some of the pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, fell to 3.61% from 3.65% late Monday. It got as high as 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for Federal Reserve action, fell to 4.09% from 4.12% late Monday.

Central banks are being closely watched as they raise interest rates to make borrowing more difficult and slow economic growth to try to tame inflation. Investors are hoping that they will eventually ease off their aggressive rate hikes and the move by Australia’s central bank is a hopeful sign for some.

Wall Street is worried that the rate hikes, especially the increases from the Fed, could go too far in slowing growth and send economies into a recession. The Fed has already pushed its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, up from virtually zero as recently as March.

Economic growth is already slowing globally and the U.S. economy contracted during the first two quarters of the year, which is considered an informal signal of a recession. The economy still has several strong pockets, including employment. Wall Street will get a more detailed look at the employment situation in the U.S. when the government releases its monthly jobs report for September on Friday.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.