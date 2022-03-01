CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The impacts of the war in Ukraine are exacerbating the pain of inflation here along with already existing supply chain issues, and gas prices are on the rise again.

As a potential oil supply disruption looms from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the average U.S. price of a gallon of regular gas is inching toward $4. As of Tuesday, it stands at $3.61 per gallon, spiking close to 30 cents in just last month, according to AAA.

California drivers are feeling the pinch more than anywhere else in the country; the highest average gas prices are in Los Angeles, with one station topping $6 per gallon.

LA County has hit record highs 22 of the last 25 days, with its average price now at $4.89 per gallon.

According to AAA, the lowest national average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

Nationally, the price of the pump is about $1 higher than it was a year ago.

“The national average could rise five to 15 cents a gallon over the next one to two weeks,” said Patrick DeHann, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, it’s not just the conflict sending prices up. Drivers are starting to see the switch to more expensive summer gasoline. Not only that, but gas demand is beginning to rebound as temperatures warm up.

Gas demand last week was almost 50% higher than in early February. Rising demand combined with the transition to summer gas and the Russian invasion will likely boost the national average to $4 per gallon in just the next four to six weeks.

“The previous all-time record was $4.10 a gallon back in 2008, so it stands possible that indeed the national average could breach that all-time record high in May or potentially June of this year,” DeHann explained.

In addition to rising gas prices, DeHaan said airline tickets could increase, and consumers could see Uber, Lyft and food delivery services tack on gas surcharges in the coming weeks.