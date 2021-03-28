CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped a nickel per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.94.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump might be near its peak as gasoline supply evens out across the country.
Latest News
- Average US price of gas jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94
- President Biden’s economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure
- Comic-Con announces dates for November 2021 in-person event
- Officials unveil convention center shelter for unaccompanied migrant girls
- New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore suspected of possessing stolen handgun
The price of gas has spiked 77 cents per gallon since Nov. 20 and is at the highest point since May 2019.
The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel also went up 5 cents over the same period to $3.14.
Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.