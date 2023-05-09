McCarthy: No movement on debt ceiling negotiations

  • President Joe Biden met with top congressional leaders on the debt ceiling
  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says there was no movement during the meeting
  • Democrats warn that if a deal is not reached, a recession is the likely outcome

(NewsNation) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he “didn’t see any new movement,” on debt ceiling negotiations, after meeting with President Joe Biden and other top congressional leaders Tuesday.

“I asked the president this simple question, does he not believe there’s any place we could find savings?” McCarthy said.

Biden hosted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the White House with the possibility of a default looming.

Despite the lack of movement from either side, McConnell remains confident a solution will be reached.

“The United States is not going to default, it never has, and it never will,” McConnell said following the sit-down. “The solution to this problem lies with two people, the president of the United States, who can sign a bill and deliver the members of his party to vote for it, and the Speaker of the House.

Hours before the meeting was slated to begin, McCarthy rejected the proposition of a short-term solution, saying, “We shouldn’t kick the vote. Let’s just get this done now.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is arguing that if the U.S. defaults on its debt, there could be a recession.

“If House Republicans get their way, it could also trigger a recession, and we’ve listed over and over again what this could be if they continue to hold the American economy hostage,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said hours before the meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting was key in breaking the monthslong stalemate over raising the debt ceiling, the deadline for which could come as early as June 1.

With neither side showing signs of budging, lawmakers are bracing for a tumultuous few weeks before a historic debt default.

