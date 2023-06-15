Biden pushes junk fees act targeting ticket, airline fees

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with executives of Seat Geek, Airbnb, Live Nation and other companies to highlight his push to end so-called “junk fees” that surprise consumers.

It’s Biden’s latest move to spare Americans from surprise or undisclosed fees that get tacked onto hotel reservations or concert ticket prices and rack up the bill, sometimes $100 or more, impacting tens of millions of buyers.

Biden is calling on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act, which cracks down on excessive online ticket fees, bans airline fees for family members to sit with young children, eliminates early termination fees for TV, phone and internet services and bans surprise or undisclosed resort fees.

At Thursday’s event, Biden is set to announce actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate those surprise or undisclosed fees.

At the White House, Live Nation will announce that it will provide customers with upfront all-in pricing for its owned venues by September and that Ticketmaster will give consumers the option to view all-in pricing upfront for other venues on the live-entertainment tickets platform. SeatGeek will also unveil features to make it easier to browse for tickets with the true cost displayed.

Airbnb rolled out its all-in pricing tool in December after Biden first called on companies to stop hiding fees.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a rule requiring airlines to show full plane ticket prices upfront.

Biden has said junk fees help wealthy corporations and hurt consumers.

The top U.S. consumer watchdog testified before the Senate Tuesday and rejected the notion that banks would have to recover the money lost by getting rid of late fees by charging higher interest rates or cutting access to credit for some.

Later Thursday, Biden will deliver remarks, as he also proposes a rule to cut credit card late fees by up to 75% from $31 to $8.

Sen. Tim Scott, who is also now a 2024 presidential candidate, pushed back saying you have to consider the overall cost of collecting something and how that could affect the banks.

Meanwhile, there’s currently a bill in the House that would undo a mandate requiring airlines to show the total price of their flights in ads, not just the base price without taxes and fees.

At least one expert said those consumer protections were hard fought for and took years to enact.

Biden first prioritized surprise fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them.

The consumer advocacy push is part of the Democratic president’s pitch to voters ahead of his 2024 reelection bid that government can help improve their lives in big and small ways.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.