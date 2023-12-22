What’s a bin store and why are they popping up nationwide?

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure is evident in the latest shopping trend that’s allowing consumers to save while helping retailers offload excess inventory or returned times.

Thousands of people are flocking to “bin stores” nationwide to rummage through other’s throwaway items. Offering substantial discounts on returned goods from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Kohl’s, these stores feature everything from iPads to skincare, clothes and toys.

In 2022 alone, Americans returned more than $800 billion worth of merchandise, according to the National Retail Federation.

Though retailers may accept returns, some stores may never re-sell those items. Additionally, processing a large number of returns can be costly. Now, retailers are also selling unwanted items at rock-bottom prices; some items are priced as low as $1.

“I think people are money sensitive, price sensitive, so a lot of them are willing to pay less for a new or used item, so again I think there’s huge potential,” said Stelian Gherman, who owns Bincrediable Deals.

Bin stores are also a big hit on social media, with TikTok and resell influencer Juliet Motyka expressing the thrill of the hunt.

“I think I’m addicted to the hunt and I don’t know anybody that’s not addicted to the hunt,” she said. “If you are not somebody that is able to look through a whole bin while hunched over and walk away with a sore back, this isn’t for you.”

If you’re searching for a bin store, they’re located across the country, though an online search may help you locate one.