Shoppers hit record online sales this Black Friday

(NewsNation) — Shoppers across the U.S. whipped out cash and credit cards this Black Friday, looking for deals on clothes, shoes and electronics.

While shopper traffic in retail stores was up from last year, online shopping reached new heights. Americans hit a record $9.8 billion in online sales, up 7.5% from last year, according to a report from Adobe.

Within online sales, mobile purchases were a big hit. Phone purchases accounted for 54% of online sales, surpassing desktop shopping.

“There’s nothing more comfortable than waking up, staying in your bed, and making some purchases for the holidays. In fact, this year is the first year in the U.S. that we’re expecting mobile revenue to overlap the amount of money that consumers are spending on desktop. And so it’s a pretty momentous occasion here in the U.S.,” said Eric Matisoff, analytics and data science expert for Adobe.

But shoppers hunting for cheap deals at Target might not have gotten the savings they thought they were. In a viral video, a TikToker exposed the retail giant for misleading sales, revealing sale signs with the same price underneath the signs for the store’s Black Friday deal.

Target has not yet commented on the viral videos.

Now, shoppers will turn their attention to Cyber Monday, which Adobe estimates could rake in a record 12 billion in online spending.