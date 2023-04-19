Blue cities try to lure new cops with higher salaries, bonuses

(NewsNation) — As police departments report struggles with retention and staffing, even blue cities are increasing funding in an effort to attract more recruits.

San Francisco recently announced an increase to their starting salary for new officers, putting them at more than $100,000 a year at entry level. The board of supervisors also approved retention bonuses to keep new officers, as the San Francisco Police Department’s chief says the department is short by more than 500 officers.

San Francisco isn’t the only blue city focusing on law enforcement. After the Los Angeles Police Department reported a loss of 1,000 officers, Mayor Karen Bass is proposing the department reach a goal of 9,500 total offices in her new budget.

Between expected losses due to retirements and resignations, that would require the department to hire around 1,000 new recruits. That is, if the city council approves the budget. Not all members are on board, with some calling for the LAPD to decrease in size, with police budget money being shifted to fund social services.

Police around the country have reported staffing shortages and difficulty recruiting new officers, though the reasons for the challenges are open to debate. Some attribute shortages to the changing public image of police after high-profile shootings of Black men, which have led to defund-the-police movements. Others say it’s a reflection of broader economic circumstances.

Police in urban areas are also resigning in favor of moving to smaller departments, where the job is less dangerous and the workload smaller.

While many cities have made efforts to increase recruitment, from raising salaries to lowering requirements, others are calling for local governments to find different ways to spend their budgets.

That include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who accused New York City Mayor Eric Adams of defunding safety, schools and other civic programs by greenlighting raises for NYPD officers.