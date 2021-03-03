Blue Shield sought ‘expansive’ amount of data in exchange for vaccine doses, report says

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Health insurance provider Blue Shield of California initially sought an expansive amount of medical data from the University of California Health System in exchange for doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to a special report from The Los Angeles Times.

Both UC and patient privacy advocates sounded the alarm. The company said the contract has since been revised to “limit access just to vaccination records and only by federal and state agencies and their contractors.”

LA Times Reporter Melody Gutierrez, who broke the exclusive story, joined NewsNation to explain what she discovered.

Watch the full interview in the player above.