California scammers use cloned EBT cards to steal from poor

(NewsNation) — California scammers are using cloned EBT cards to steal money from some of the poorest residents in the state.

The scam is playing out all over southern California. In Los Angeles alone, officials say more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Alex Karkanen joined NewsNation Prime Sunday to discuss the widespread scam and how authorities can make improvements to prevent scammers from taking advantage of low-income residents.

“We’re trying to improve the quality of the EBT cards. And frankly, they’re a little bit outdated. They don’t have chips. I don’t know about you, but any credit card I have in my wallet has a chip,” he said.

He went on to add that other potential improvements include creating a system where welfare benefits are deposited directly into the recipients’ accounts to prevent people from stealing from the EBT cards.

