Chick-Fil-A warns customers of sauce shortage

(NewsNation Now) — Chick-Fil-A announced the latest in what feels like a year of shortages across multiple industries – they don’t have much sauce to go around.
The restaurant’s website gave notice on May 4 that some locations may be running out of sauce packets. NewsNation affiliate WTRF reports they also sent this email to customers.
There’s no word on when the shortage might end.
The pandemic and other world events have devastated supply chains around the world. A semiconductor shortage has left electronics – from video game consoles to cars – hard to find in 2021. A ransomware attack on a fuel pipeline in the southeastern U.S. is leading to gasoline shortages in major metro areas like Atlanta and Charlotte.