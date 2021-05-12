Chick-Fil-A warns customers of sauce shortage

Chick-fil-a chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Chick-Fil-A announced the latest in what feels like a year of shortages across multiple industries – they don’t have much sauce to go around.

The restaurant’s website gave notice on May 4 that some locations may be running out of sauce packets. NewsNation affiliate WTRF reports they also sent this email to customers.

An email sent to Chick-Fil-A customers. (Credit: WTRF)

There’s no word on when the shortage might end.

The pandemic and other world events have devastated supply chains around the world. A semiconductor shortage has left electronics – from video game consoles to cars – hard to find in 2021. A ransomware attack on a fuel pipeline in the southeastern U.S. is leading to gasoline shortages in major metro areas like Atlanta and Charlotte.