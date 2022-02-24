FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, a Citibank sign hangs above a branch office in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Citigroup Inc. on Thursday announced it will become the first of the big, top five retail bank in the U.S. to eliminate all overdraft, returned item and overdraft protection fees this summer.

Customers who have an overdraft on their account can get their balance above zero by setting up free automatic transfers from a savings account, or accessing a line of credit from the bank if they’re eligible.

Those without this option will have their transactions rejected at ATMs, or if they try to make a purchase that will overdraw their account.

“For twenty years, Citi has put measures in place to minimize overdraft fees for its consumers in order to put their financial wellness first,” the bank said in a statement.

Gonzalo Luchetti, CEO of U.S. personal banking, said Citi continually looks for ways to make the financial system easier and more equitable.

“This latest enhancement is a significant step for Citi as a leader in the banking industry offering the most consumer-friendly overdraft practices,” Luchetti said.

Banking regulators have recently taken a closer look at overdraft practices, the New York Times reported.

Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said many lenders have become “hooked on overdraft fees” to make a larger profit, the Times said.

In 2019, according to the bureau, overdraft fee revenues received by banks rose to $15.5 billion.

With more scrutiny on them, several other banks that are smaller than Citi, such as Capital One, have changed their overdraft policies.