Coinbase approved to offer crypto to futures trading in US

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: In this photo illustration, the Coinbase logo is displayed on a screen on June 06, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. The Securities And Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase for allegedly violating securities laws by acting as an exchange, a broker and a clearing agency without registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Coinbase Global announced Wednesday it received regulatory approval to officer cryptocurrency futures in the United States.

The move, which comes amid a lawsuit from the SEC, allows Coinbase to officer bitcoin and ether futures directly to eligible U.S. customers. Previously, only institutional clients could trade in such products.

The cryptocurrency exchange said it filed its application with the association in 2021.

The company tweeted it can now offer cryptocurrency futures contracts in bitcoin and ether. Futures are derivative contracts to buy or sell an asset at a later date at a price previously agreed to under a contract.

“We believe this is a watershed moment to be able to bring regulated crypto products to U.S. customers,” Coinbase said. “This is a critical milestone that reaffirms our commitment to operate a regulated and compliant business and be the most trusted and secure crypto-native platform for our customers.”

The Coinbase website currently has a message stating U.S.-regulated futures trading is coming soon. It invites people to sign up for its waitlist.

The company previously announced it planned to launch bitcoin and ether futures trading for institutional investors on its Coinbase Derivatives Exchange in June.

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. rose more than 5% before the market opened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.