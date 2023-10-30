Companies hiring seasonal workers in 2023

UPS driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. United Parcel Service said Wednesday, Sept 7, 2022, it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season. That’s similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(NewsNation) — Whether you’re looking to save up some money for the holidays, or need a side hustle with student loan payments resuming, several companies are hiring seasonal employees in 2023.

According to Bankrate, 39% of U.S. adults have a side hustle. While they’re more popular with those aged 18-26 (53%), 50% of those aged 27-42 also reported an extra income that was not their primary paycheck.

Current economic data suggests Americans are working. The U.S. economy has been adding an average of about 236,000 jobs per month this year, down from the pandemic surge of the previous two years, but still a strong number.

While it’s too early to tell how many Americans will be needing some extra cash this holiday season, it’s likely they’ll have better luck finding a seasonal gig than they did last year.

According to Gallup, American’s gift budget is expected to be down slightly from last year but still above pandemic-era lows, with the average person expected to spend an average of $923 on holiday gifts.

According to CNN, retailers in the U.S. have so far only added about 410,000 seasonal jobs for the 2023 holiday season. That figure was the lowest since 2008.

Amazon

The online mega-retailer announced in September it plans to hire 250,000 employees in the U.S. for the holidays.

Some Amazon positions, if applied to immediately, come with a 13% pay increase over the next three years. They also offer prepaid college tuition and health care benefits, in certain cases.

Costco

Costco is hiring for part-time seasonal retail warehouse associate positions. According to ZipRecruiter, the pay range starts at $18.50 to $19.50 an hour.

In addition to health benefits, Costco guarantees minimum scheduled hours for full-time and part-time employees. They also provide paid sick and vacation time.

CVS

CVS is hiring seasonal employees in several U.S. regions. The starting rate for the positions varies by location. The minimum age is 17.

CVS employees receive a 30% discount on CVS brand merchandise and a 20% discount on all other eligible merchandise while employed with the company.

DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s plans to hire about 8,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season. In addition to optional daily pay, the company also offers discounts of up to 25% off. And, in a rare offering for seasonal help, the company’s store and distribution centers are closed on Thanksgiving.

Macy’s

Macy’s Inc. said it will add more than 38,000 full- and part-time seasonal employees at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores across the country. The number is a slight decline from the 41,000 the company planned to onboard in 2022.

For those really working to make the most of holiday shopping, Macy’s offers weekly paychecks. Store discounts and future employment prospects are additional perks.

Target

Target said it will add nearly 100,000 seasonal roles during the holidays, the same number as it did last year.

Based on position and duration of service, Target offers paid vacation and sick time. They also offer a 10% team member discount on merchandise, with an additional 20% discount on wellness items.

UPS

United Parcel Service (UPS) plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to handle the 2023 holiday rush, a similar number of employees it hired a year earlier during the same period.

In addition to health benefits, depending on the position, UPS employees may receive a 5% discount when shipping any product of their choice.

USPS

The Postal Service is hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal employment, according to its website. The exact number of employees is unclear but more than two dozen job descriptions are listed.

According to USPS, in addition to competitive pay rates and regular salary increases, depending on the type of position, most employees may also receive overtime pay, night shift differential, and Sunday premium pay.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.