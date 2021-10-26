By now, Americans are well aware of shortages and higher prices due to global supply chain issues.

It’s been a turkey of a situation for a lot of industries, but the mess is about to really mash a potato as millions head home for Thanksgiving in just a few weeks.

Grocery prices have been on the rise all year due to labor and supply chain issues but a spike is expected as demand peaks for popular Thanksgiving food items.

From pumpkin pies to dinner rolls, logistical problems mean food producers are paying more for basic packaging on top of the raw materials used for Thanksgiving staples.

“When you go to the grocery store and it feels more expensive, that’s because it is,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The cost of turkey, the main course, is up by 27% this year, partly due to higher feed prices.

According to the USDA, a 15-pounder will cost $21.50 this year, up by almost five dollars over last year’s helping when many gatherings were downsized due to the pandemic.

As for holiday gift-giving, the Southern California ports, in an effort to ease congestion and deliver goods, just announced fines for shipping companies that fail to move containers out in a timely manner.

Hasbro alone has predicted a $100 million dollar hit due to delayed toy orders.

And that’s just not gravy.