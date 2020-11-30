Cyber Monday 2020 gift card freebies

SAN BRUNO, CA – MAY 16: A sign is posted in front of a Red Lobster restaurant on May 16, 2014 in San Bruno, California. Darden Restaurants announced an agreement to sell its Red Lobster restaurant chain and and related real estate to investment firm Golden Gate Capital for $2.1 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — During the holiday season, restaurant chains often offer up “bonus” cards for purchasers who buy gift cards for Christmas gifts. That means if you’re willing to buy a $25 gift card for mom, the business may throw $5 your way.

A number of restaurants are boosting those specials for Cyber Monday.

Here are some of the standout options originally tracked down by the folks at Brand Eating:

Applebee’s: Get two $10 bonus cards with the purchase of a $50 gift card through Jan. 3. Bonus cards can be redeemed for both dine-in and online orders via Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app and expire on Feb. 28.

BJ’s Brewhouse: Get a $15 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase. Bonus card and VIP card valid Jan. 1 through Feb. 13.

Blaze Pizza: Buy $25 in gift cards and you’ll get a free 11-inch pizza through Dece. 31. Free pizza reward valid Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a $5 bonus card when you buy a $25 gift card through Dec. 31. Bonus card valid Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.

Cheesecake Factory: Through Cyber Monday, get two slices of cheesecake for every $25 in gift cards purchased. Cards for cheesecake slices valid Jan. 1 through March 31.

Chili’s: Get two $10 bonus cards when you buy $50 in gift cards on Cyber Monday. Bonus cards valid Jan. 1 through Feb. 11.

Denny’s: Get a $5 bonus card when you buy a $25 gift card. Offer continues through Christmas Day.

Outback Steakhouse: Get $20 in bonus cards when you buy $50 in gift cards through Dec. 31. Coupon valid Jan. 1 through Feb. 7.

Panera Bread: Get a $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards. Deal good through Dec. 21. Bonus card valid during the month of January.

Pei Wei: Get a $5 bonus card when you purchase $25 in gift cards through Dec. 31. Bonus card will expire at the end of January.

Red Lobster: Get two $10 coupons when you buy $50 in gift cards. Coupons valid Jan. 1 to Feb. 28.

Red Robin: Get a $5 bonus card for every $25 gift card purchased through Dec. 31. Bonus cards valid from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.

Texas Roadhouse: Get a $5 bonus card when you buy $30 in online gift cards.

TGI Fridays: Get a $15 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards through Dec. 4. Bonus card valid Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.