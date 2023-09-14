Delta tightens up premium lounge access

(NewsNation) — Changes to Delta Air Lines’ frequent flyer system will make it harder for some American Express customers to access the company’s airport lounge.

Starting Feb. 1, 2025, Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express Card Members will receive 10 club visits each year, according to the release. The Platinum Card and the Business Platinum Card members will receive six club visits each year.

They can earn unlimited club access after spending $75,000 in eligible purchases on their card within one year.

Some will lose access eligibility altogether beginning Jan. 1, 2024. That includes Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Platinum Business American Express Card Members and those customers traveling in Basic Economy, regardless of their card type, according to a Delta news release.

Delta announced last year it would raise club membership prices to some customers and no longer allow employees to use the lounge while they are flying standby, CNBC reported.

According to Delta, the changes are an effort to “preserve the premium experience” of its lounges.