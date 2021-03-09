Does having more money make you more grateful or compassionate?

(NewsNation Now) — Having more money doesn’t necessarily make you more grateful or compassionate, according to a new study from the American Psychological Association.

Data collected from more than 1.6 million people in 162 countries showed high-income earners tend to feel more confident and prideful than low-income earners but are not necessarily more compassionate or loving.

High earners were also less afraid and more determined than low earners. The low earners showed more examples of anxiety, fear and shame.

“Having more money doesn’t necessarily make a person more compassionate and grateful, and greater wealth may not contribute to building a more caring and tolerant society,” said researcher Dr. Eddie M.W. Tong.