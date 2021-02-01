Dunkin’ is giving out free coffee every Monday in February

CANTON, Mass. (KIAH) — Dunkin’ has launched Free Coffee Mondays for the month of February — a treat in the shortest month of the year.

The company is giving out a free medium hot coffee every Monday with any purchase through Feb. 22.

But to take advantage of the offer, you must be a Perks member of the Dunkin’ rewards club. You can enroll in the Dunkin’ app or at DD Perks.com.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized, Joanna Bonder, director of Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’,” said in a statement.

The offer gives coffee drinkers a chance to grab a “go-to” Dunkin’ brew cup, such as Original Blend or Dunkin’ Decaf, or try new offerings, such as Dunkin’ Midnight, Dunkin’s darkest roast ever, or the medium roast Explorer Batch.

The offer does exclude the Massachusetts-based chain’s new Extra Charged Coffee, which has a green coffee extract that provides 20% more caffeine.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.