Egg prices drop as inflation rate remains high

(NewsNation) — As the U.S. economy fights a 7.6% inflation rate, experts are noting how everyday staples like egg prices are going down and luxury items like Tesla prices are going up.

Consumers saw record-high egg prices when inflation and the avian flu came together. But, now as prices begin to decline, border patrol agents are reporting an increase in egg smuggling at the southern border.

On the other hand, prices for the Tesla Model Y are rising about 2%, with the company citing an increase in demand and changes in policy about tax credit eligibility.

In the video above, Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, discusses the state of the U.S. economy during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime.”