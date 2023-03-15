Expert: US economy strong amid bank failures, inflation

(NewsNation) — The average American will most likely not be impacted by the crash of Silicon Valley Bank, says Cory Johnson, hedge fund manager and host of “The Drill Down” podcast.

“I think that’s the important takeaway here … the equity holders, the stockholders in Silicon Valley Bank, yeah, they’re gonna lose some money. But the people who are the regular people who are doing business with their banks are well protected right now, in fact, probably better protected than any time in human history,” Johnson said.

Johnson joined “NewsNation: Rush Hour” to discuss what the latest banking collapses and persisting inflation looks like in the big picture of the U.S. economy.

