FAQ: How to deal with inflated grocery bills

(NewsNation) — Over the last 12 months, grocery prices have soared more than 13.1% — the largest annual increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is impactful for middle- and lower-class families who are struggling to get food on the table.

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert and founder of TrueTrae.com, joined NewsNation to share tips on how to save money when buying groceries.

Bodge recommends signing up for a loyalty program at any grocery stores consumers shop in if there’s one available because they often offer exclusive deals. For example, some grocery stores are giving away free things like gas cards.

“Don’t ignore coupon sites. You might use coupon sites, say for clothing or for electronics, but a coupon site like couponcabin.com, they have amazing deals on Instacart, Fresh Direct and other grocery stores, Bodge said. “Look at your favorite coupon site, search groceries, and look for some discounts that you can apply to your weekly haul.”

Produce can expire quickly, but Bodge says one way to not waste is to buy fruits and vegetables that are in season.

“If anything has to be shipped across the country or from another country, it’s going to cost more. So think in season at all times. And you’ll save a bit there,” Bodge said.

When it comes to checking out, Bodge recommends paying for groceries with a credit card that gives you the most cash back or points. If you don’t have a card that offers that, she suggested signing up for a new one.