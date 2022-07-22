FCC set to crack down on auto warranty robocalls

(NewsNation) — Is your car warranty expired? The person on the phone says they’ve been trying to reach you about it!

Of course this is another scam robocall about extended car warranties, and they’ve become the bane of dinnertime, family time and just about any other time you don’t want to be interrupted by your phone. However, the FCC is taking steps to make it stop.

The FCC’s “Robocall Response Team” is ordering phone companies to block calls hawking extended warranties, in effect cutting off the problem at its source. The agency says telecom companies must take “all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic.”

