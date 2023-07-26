Fed raises interest rates to their highest level in 22 years

File – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, July, 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(NewsNation) — After a brief pause in June, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates once again Wednesday, pushing its benchmark lending rate to the highest level in 22 years.

The latest quarter-point increase — which raises rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% — marks the eleventh rate hike in the past 17 months as the central bank continues to battle inflation.

“We understand the hardship that high inflation is causing and we remain strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference.

Wednesday’s rate increase wasn’t entirely unexpected but comes despite a flurry of encouraging economic news. Inflation slowed to 3% in June compared with a year earlier and consumer confidence recently hit its highest level in two years.

At the same time, economists have become less convinced that a recession is coming, though a majority still believe a downturn is likely in the next 12 months.

Powell noted that recent economic indicators suggest the economy is growing at a “moderate pace” and said June’s inflation report, although promising, was just one month’s data.

While some signs continue to point in the right direction, others suggest there’s more work to do.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, remained sticky in June and rose 4.8% compared with a year earlier. Growth in consumer spending has also slowed from earlier in the year.

Americans have seen mortgage rates, auto loans and credit cards get significantly more expensive since the Fed started raising rates back in March 2022. Wednesday’s announcement may push those costs even higher.

But even as the cost of borrowing has gone up, the U.S. labor market has remained resilient and unemployment continues to sit near historic lows around 3.6%.

Last month, policymakers at the Fed signaled that they expected two more increases. That means one more could be coming before the end of the year.

Powell told reporters Wednesday that the Fed hasn’t made any decisions about future rate hikes and will continue to make determinations meeting by meeting. He said another increase in September is “certainly possible.”

“Looking ahead we will continue to take a data-dependent approach in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate,” Powell said.