Feds raise key rate by quarter-point

File – Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. The Fed’s interest rate decision, to be announced on Wednesday, comes against the backdrop of both still-high inflation and the persistent turmoil in the banking industry. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(NewsNation) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point Wednesday amid turmoil in the banking sector and slowing inflation.

The increase marks the Federal Reserve’s 10th interest rate hike and it comes as two competing economic trends could complicate future rate decisions. The announcement came down at 2 p.m. EDT and will be followed by a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Turmoil in the banking sector and political battles over the government’s borrowing limit could weaken the economy if banks restrict lending and financial markets tumble on fears of a default on the nation’s debt. Such anxieties would argue against further rate hikes, at least for now.

At the same time, inflation, while slowing, is persisting at a level far above the central bank’s 2% target rate, raising concerns that the Fed might have to further tighten credit to slow price increases. Additional rate hikes would follow — a trend that would lead to ever-higher borrowing rates and heighten the risk of a recession.

Across all items, year-over-year inflation has slowed, hitting 5% last month. That’s down from 9.1% in June, but still well above the 2% target.

Recent data suggests retailers are already preparing for an economic slowdown. Last quarter saw a sharp reduction in business inventories, which subtracted roughly 2.3 percentage points from the economy’s overall growth.

New data released Friday shows growth in consumer spending flatlined last month and has been decreasing since the beginning of the year.

Many economists expect a recession sometime this year, though the severity and duration of that downturn remain unclear.

