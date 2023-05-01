Financial officers call for end to new mortgage policy

(NewsNation) — Financial officers in 27 states are calling on President Joe Biden to rescind a mortgage policy that goes into effect on Monday.

The new policy would require borrowers with a credit score of 680 or higher to pay around $40 more a month on mortgages up to $400,000. That money would help subsidize buyers with lower credit scores.

“In other words, the policy will take money away from the people who played by the rules

and did things right – including millions of hardworking, middle-class Americans who built a

good credit score and saved enough to make a strong down payment. Incredibly, those who make

down payments of 20 percent or more on their homes will pay the highest fees – one of the most

backward incentives imaginable,” the letter reads.

The letter acknowledged credit scores can be a significant barrier to home ownership, but said federal programs already exist to help, and this new program fails to address a shortage of housing stock.

Home prices have been an obstacle for millennials, who became homeowners later than previous generations. Three-quarters of millennials live paycheck-to-paycheck, making it difficult to save money for a down payment.