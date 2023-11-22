Financial scams are making Americans anxious: Gallup poll

(NewsNation) — Financial scams are relatively common and anxiety-inducing for Americans, according to a new Gallup poll.

Fifteen percent of people in the United States say that at least one member of their household has been a victim of a financial scam, and 8% of people say it’s happened to them personally.

The 8% is roughly 21 million U.S. adults, according to Gallup.

Gallup asked respondents if they or another household member were “tricked by a scammer into sending money or providing access to a financial account.”

They found that “less-educated” and “lower-income” adults were impacted most. Adults without a college education were twice as likely as college graduates to say they had been personally victimized by a scam in the past year.

Similarly, adults earning less than $50,000 per year were about twice as likely as middle-income and upper-income adults to report having been scammed.