Gas prices projected to drop through holiday season: AAA

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: A Chevron gas station is shown on October 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Chevron is acquiring Hess Corp. in a $53 billion deal that will be paid with stock. The deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil shared that it would be buying Pioneer Natural Resources for approximately $60 billion. Pressure on oil prices have increased due to a number of factors including the war in Ukraine and cutbacks in oil production from Russia and Saudi Arabia. Analysts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration warn that the war between Israel and Hamas has the potential to further disrupt oil production. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The national average for a gallon of gas continues to decline as the holidays quickly approach, according to AAA.

AAA experts expect prices to continue to decrease throughout the holiday season.

“Drivers this Thanksgiving can expect cheaper gas prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Ten states now have sub $3 a gallon averages, and more will join soon. So savvy drivers will find savings on their way to a turkey dinner this year.”

The national average sat at $3.31 on Monday, which is 25 cents less than where it was a month ago and 36 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA. It’s the cheapest gas average Americans have seen since 2020, when almost no one was traveling the roads.

Those getting behind the wheel can expect a lot of fellow travelers: AAA has projected that 49.1 million Americans will drive this Thanksgiving — an increase of 1.7% from those who did last year.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

A drop in oil prices could be to thank for the lower gas prices, according to CNN Business. The U.S. saw a 6% drop in oil costs on Thursday, the report said. This means that prices could continue to drop in the coming days.

As of Monday, the state with the cheapest gas in the U.S. was Mississippi, with an average of $2.78 per gallon. California had the most expensive gas market with an average of $4.98 per gallon, according to AAA data.