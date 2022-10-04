Gas prices on the rise again across the country

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Gas prices are increasing again nationwide, just as U.S. consumers had grown confident prices would remain low this fall after two months of lower prices.

The national average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.80 per gallon, according to GasBuddy — representing an 11-cent increase in the last week.

Several factors are contributing to this — including the war in Ukraine. It has yet to be determined how Hurricane Ian could impact prices.

Where consumers live can determine how much they’re paying. Here’s a look at the average cost of a gallon of gas around the country:

Texas: $3.09

California: $6.38

New York: $3.596

Illinois: $4.166

Florida: $3.22

Some California refiners are undergoing maintenance work, which means there’s less supply, causing a 35-cent to 55-cent jump in prices.

The Upper Midwest is also getting hit with high prices after a refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio.