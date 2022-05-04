COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A global shortage of fresh flowers is driving prices up just in time for Mother’s Day

Supply chain issues, labor shortages and weather conditions in major growing areas are impacting prices, the New York Times reported.

Locally, Willows by Jenny Wehr in Columbiana is feeling it, too. She said not having a local supplier is the biggest challenge.

Wehr said the Columbiana wholesale supplier went out of business and Youngstown lost theirs, too. Youngstown Plant and Flower was the area’s last wholesale floral supplier. It closed in December 2021.

“Now, we are forced into the larger markets of Cleveland, Canton, Akron and Pittsburgh. We are making it, but it’s a different challenge,” Wehr said.

Wehr added that despite the challenges, some types of fresh flowers are always available at the shop, and they are ready for prom, Mother’s Day and wedding season.