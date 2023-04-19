Report: Global rice shortage will be worst in decades

(NewsNation) — The global rice market is on track to experience its biggest shortage in 20 years, potentially hurting importers and driving up prices, analysts told CNBC.

India already has banned broken rice exports and taxes imposed a 20% tax on white rice shipments to keep domestic costs down, according to a separate CNBC report. That’s partially attributable to price hikes that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, CNBC reported.

“Given that rice is the staple food commodity across multiple markets in Asia, prices are a major determinant of food price inflation and food security, particularly for the poorest households,” commodities analyst Charles Hard told CNBC. Hard is an analyst at Fitch Solutions, which released the research that showed rice prices are likely to remain high.

The average American consumes about 27 pounds of rice each year, according to the USA Rice Federation.

One agriculture manufacturer told CNBC-TV18 rice cultivation figures are OK and he isn’t concerned with production cut.