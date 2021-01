Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot has gotten bigger.

No one matched all the winning numbers Tuesday night, NewsNation affiliate WJW reported. The jackpot is now estimated to be $490 million for Friday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 20-43-51-55-57 with a megaplier of 4.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $410 million.

The drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET.