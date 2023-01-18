(NewsNation) — While inflation is slowing overall, prices for basic staples have continued to rise.

For shoppers, a trip to the grocery store can be a big hit to the wallet, as food prices continue to rise with basic items like bread, milk and eggs soaring.

In June of 2022, the average price for a loaf of bread was $1.69. Last month, that same bread would cost you $1.87, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A gallon of milk cost $4.15 in June, but as of last month that price rose to $4.21.

Eggs have also seen soaring prices, in part due to avian flu circulating across the country. In June, a dozen would cost $2.94 but in December, they cost an average of $4.25 a dozen.

While some staples are getting pricier, there might be some relief in other areas. Ground chuck cost $5 per pound during June’s peak, but dropped to $4.76 a pound in December.

On average, Americans are paying nearly 12 percent more for groceries than they were a year ago. That amounts to $72.01 more per month for families.

One bit of good news is that gas and energy costs have dipped in recent months, but gas prices may head back up again soon.

