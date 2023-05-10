(NewsNation) — Grocery prices fell for a second straight month in April but as many Americans have learned during this period of high inflation, it depends on what you’re buying.

Prices for items like eggs, milk and butter have fallen from record highs in recent months but still remain far more expensive than this time last year.

Meanwhile, the average cost of white bread continues to rise and is now 25% higher compared to April 2022.

Whether those prices continue to fall going forward may depend on fuel prices. The cost of diesel has fallen in recent months, while regular gasoline has seen a slight uptick.

Here’s how average prices today compare to their peak over the past year.

Gas prices dip below record highs but increasing

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded is on the rise again, increasing in April for the fourth straight month to $3.74, which is up 10% from December. However, that’s significantly lower than last June when the average price hit $5.06.

The most recent uptick is somewhat expected. U.S. refineries have been in the process of switching to summer-grade gasoline which costs refiners more to make. Those prices may continue to rise into the summer months as more Americans travel.

Meanwhile, diesel prices continue to fall as truckers warn of a freight recession. Last month the average price for a gallon of diesel dropped to $4.22, down from $5.76 last June but still elevated compared to April, 2021 when it was $3.13.

Egg prices dropping but still elevated

The price of eggs has more than doubled in the last two years. On top of inflation, an outbreak of bird flu impacted more than 57 million birds and the cost of a dozen eggs skyrocketed to $4.82 in January.

“Eggflation” became so bad that border officials saw a surge in “egg smuggling” at the southern border. Other Americans started buying chickens of their own, forcing hatcheries to limit purchase sizes in order to keep up with demand.

Last month, a dozen eggs cost $3.27 — down 20% from January’s all-time high but still much higher than this time two years ago when eggs cost $1.62.

Cost of bread continues to rise

The average price for a pound of white bread increased yet again in April to $1.99. That’s the highest price over the past year and marks seven consecutive months of rising bread prices.

Two years ago the same white bread cost $1.51 per pound, about 25% less.

The price of flour and sugar are also up from a year ago, both of which have contributed to higher white bread costs.

Beef prices still high amid supply issues

The average price for a pound of 100% ground chuck beef was 7% lower last month compared to August when it cost $5.12.

In recent years, extreme drought has hit cattle farmers hard and many were forced to liquidate their herds. That created a temporary boost in supply but it could be years before the nation’s cattle inventory returns to normal.

This year, beef production is projected to decline 6% — the first year-over-year decrease since 2015 — according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in March.