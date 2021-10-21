Hardware stores find creative fixes to supply chain issues

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Supply chain issues continue to affect millions across the country, so hardware stores are getting creative to combat the disruptions.

Supply shortages and price volatility have impacted the sale of items like caukk, PVC pipes, and paint. At Baller Hardware in Los Angeles, demand may soon outweigh supply.

The owner, Craig Cowie, says his products are being held up in either a factory, ship container or truck.

“As we sell these out, they will be empty and they don’t even have a forecast of when they’ll be back,” Cowie said.

To combat short supply, some independent retailers have joined a co-op to compete against big-box stores and have purchased inventory ahead of season when prices are cheaper.

Baller Hardware purchased Christmas lighting months ago to serve its customers seamlessly. Cowie recommends checking in directly with manufacturers for a clearer timeline of availability.

This week Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said supply chain woes could likely stretch into 2022 so patience is key.