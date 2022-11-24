Holiday sales projected to top $942 billion

(NewsNation) — The national Retail Federation projects retail sales this holiday season will reach $942.6 billion, more than 2020 and 2021, despite high inflation.

Black Friday is one of the biggest — if not the biggest — shopping events of the holiday season. However, retailers have scaled back their brick-and-mortar sales in favor of monthlong online discounts.

Dan Rocatto, a finance professor at the University of San Diego, said that has meant that Cyber Monday has become a bigger event than Black Friday in terms of total sales.

