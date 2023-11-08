Holiday shoppers prefer Cyber Monday to Black Friday: Poll

(NewsNation) — As the holiday season approaches, a new poll shows more holiday shoppers plan to shop on Cyber Monday than Black Friday and the majority plan to buy something for themselves or their household.

According to a recent Shopify-Gallup Holiday Shopper Pulse survey, 64% or nearly two-thirds, of probable Black Friday/Cyber Monday shoppers are likely to buy items for themselves or their household and more than a third, or 34%, say they will probably stock up on regular household items to use in the coming year.

The nationally representative survey of 1,771 U.S. adults was conducted Oct. 4-16 and provides a comprehensive view of consumers’ plans and preferences for the upcoming holiday shopping sales.

Among the other key findings of the survey:

Gift Shopping Dominates: Despite the focus on personal purchases, holiday shoppers still prioritize buying gifts for others. A significant 86% plan to use Black Friday and Cyber Monday to purchase gifts for their loved ones.

Age and Shopping Habits: 71% of adults younger than 50 are more likely to buy for themselves or their households and purchase big-ticket items compared to their older counterparts, 32%. This trend aligns with the increasing importance of Cyber Monday, particularly among younger shoppers.

Cyber Monday Trumps Black Friday: The data suggest a shift in preference, with 61% of holiday shoppers expressing a likelihood to shop on Cyber Monday, while 41% plan to shop on Black Friday. This reflects the broader trend of online shopping’s popularity reported in the September survey.

Parental Eager Shoppers: Parents, especially those with children younger than 18, are keen on shopping, with 41% planning to shop on Cyber Monday and 29% on Black Friday. This enthusiasm surpasses that of shoppers without young children.

Top Holiday Purchase Categories: Apparel and accessories and gift cards top the list of items most likely to be purchased this holiday season, each chosen by approximately six in 10 holiday shoppers. Other popular categories include food or drink items, 50%, children’s toys, 45%, electronics, 33%, health and beauty products, 33%, kitchen appliances and cookware, 20%, sports equipment, 14%, and home furniture 7%.

Generational Differences: Older shoppers focus on gift cards, with 60% planning to buy them. Younger shoppers, 18-29, stand out by including health and beauty products in their top four purchase categories.

Word-of-Mouth is Key: Holiday shoppers say personal experience with a brand or product will be the most influential factor in their holiday purchase decisions, with 68% choosing it as one of the two most important factors. Referrals from friends or word-of-mouth rank as the second most important factor, at 41%.