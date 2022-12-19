(NewsNation) — Christmas is Sunday. While the date may bring anxiety for those who have yet to get their shopping in, James Zahn, the senior editor of Thetoyinsider.com, joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America”on Monday with great ideas for gifts all under $50.

1. My Avastar

First on Zahn’s list is the My Avastar toy doll. Pegged as “fashion dolls born from the metaverse,” Zahn says the figurines “can get about 100 looks right out the box.” The dolls, which come in a variety of complexions, are listed at $24.99 on The Toy Insider.

2. Dexor: Robot

Next on Zahn’s list is the Dexor: Robot. Made by LukiLab, the STEM authenticated construction kits are a brain stimulating escape for children with deck builds that range from robots to hot air balloons.

“(It’s) awesome because they go right back in the box,” Zahn said. The robots are listed on The Toy Insider at $24.99

3. Switch & Go Dragon Roadhog

VTech’s Switch & Go Dragon Roadhog is Zahn’s next affordable must-grab on the list. At only $29.99, what makes this toy cool, according to Zahn, is it’s two-in-one feature. “(It’s) a race car that becomes a dinosaur and the driver is digital on the front,” Zahn said.

4. Pokemon Trading Card Battle Academy

Zahn says “Pokemon is the biggest pop culture brand on the planet with 26 years in the U.S.” With the Pokemon Trading Card Battle Academy, as Zahn explains, the entire family is invited in on the fun, as it teaches the fundamentals of the card game in board game style. The board game is listed at $19.99

5. Monster Jam Monster Garage

Kids love monster trucks, and the 25-set Monster Jam Monster Garage from Spin Master is sure to be a winner, according to Zahn.

The set gifts owners a 1:64-scale Gold 40th Anniversary Die-Cast Grave Digger truck to start off the collection, but “you can buy hundreds of different ones,” Zahn says. The set is currently listed at $49.99.

Catch the full list of deals at thetoyinsider.com