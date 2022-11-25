(NewsNation) — From TVs and laptops to clothes and toys, everything imaginable goes on sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can do more than shop for holiday gifts, but possibly score your dream vacation on Travel Tuesday.

“This is a great time to score some travel deals using what I call a ‘book now, travel later’ policy,” said Dayvee Sutton, a national travel reporter.

Sutton said Black Friday vacation deals are already happening. She recommends checking major travel booking sites like Priceline. For example, they’re offering $100 off hotels with a discount code.

“Many major holiday brands are having deals if you booked directly with them like Marriott, Accor Hotels,” Sutton said.

She added: “For airlines too, JetBlue is offering up to $750 off a flight and hotel or flight and cruise travel bundles. Qatar Airways — you could save up to $200 on economy class fares and up to $350 on business, and nearly all of the major cruise lines are having Black Friday sales.”

Sutton also recommends consumers keep an eye out for what is called Travel Deal Tuesday. According to the travel booking site Hopper, Travel Deal Tuesday in 2021 had nearly 31% more deals than Cyber Monday and 55% more deals than Black Friday.