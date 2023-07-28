Home foreclosures rising with California, Florida in the lead

(NewsNation) — The housing market is being impacted as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the eleventh time since March 2022, causing a spike in foreclosures.

Eviction moratoriums protected families during the pandemic, but now, eviction rates in major U.S. cities are rising, returning to or surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Data from ATTOM Data Solutions reveals a rise in home foreclosures, impacting top five states from January-June 2023:

California: 14,217 properties

Florida: 13,837 properties

Texas: 13,419 properties

New York: 8,772 properties

Illinois: 7,995 properties

In areas with a population of at least 200,000, Cleveland, Ohio leads in homes starting foreclosure, followed by Atlantic City, New Jersey, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Columbia, South, Carolina and Lakeland, Florida.

In June, almost 1 in every 4,000 properties in the U.S. had a foreclosure. The increase coincides with higher interest rates. Freddie Mac recorded a rise from 2.96% on a 30-year loan in 2021 to 5.34% last year.

This week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter point, while home loan rates approached nearly 7% for a 30-year loan. That can be dramatic for people looking to buy a home.

Someone getting a $300,000 loan at 3% would pay around $1,264 per month for 30 years. But that same loan at 7% would cost $1,995 per month to pay back.

Realtors advise honesty with yourself — assess monthly expenses, including mortgage payment, to ensure it aligns with your desired lifestyle. If the number doesn’t add up, consider pausing the purchase.