Home foreclosures rising with California, Florida in the lead

  • Most foreclosures seen in California, Florida, Texas, New York and Illinois
  • Eviction moratoriums expired, returning rates to pre-pandemic levels
  • Average 30-year mortgage loan rate nearly 7% after latest Fed rate hike

Updated:

(NewsNation) —  The housing market is being impacted as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the eleventh time since March 2022, causing a spike in foreclosures.

Eviction moratoriums protected families during the pandemic, but now, eviction rates in major U.S. cities are rising, returning to or surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Data from ATTOM Data Solutions reveals a rise in home foreclosures, impacting top five states from January-June 2023:

  • California: 14,217 properties
  • Florida: 13,837 properties
  • Texas: 13,419 properties
  • New York: 8,772 properties
  • Illinois: 7,995 properties

In areas with a population of at least 200,000, Cleveland, Ohio leads in homes starting foreclosure, followed by Atlantic City, New Jersey, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Columbia, South, Carolina and Lakeland, Florida.

In June, almost 1 in every 4,000 properties in the U.S. had a foreclosure. The increase coincides with higher interest rates. Freddie Mac recorded a rise from 2.96% on a 30-year loan in 2021 to 5.34% last year.

This week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter point, while home loan rates approached nearly 7% for a 30-year loan. That can be dramatic for people looking to buy a home.

Someone getting a $300,000 loan at 3% would pay around $1,264 per month for 30 years. But that same loan at 7% would cost $1,995 per month to pay back.

Realtors advise honesty with yourself — assess monthly expenses, including mortgage payment, to ensure it aligns with your desired lifestyle. If the number doesn’t add up, consider pausing the purchase.

Your Money

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation