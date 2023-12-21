Home sales up in November, end five-month slide

A sign announcing a house for sale is posted outside a single family home in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Feb. 7, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(NewsNation) — Home sales ticked up in November after five consecutive months of declines and prices marched higher.

Existing home sales, which make up the majority of the housing market, increased 0.8% in November from the month prior, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Last month’s increase marks a turnaround from October when home sales slumped to their slowest pace in over 13 years amid surging mortgage rates.

The slight improvement was still far from a strong month. Compared to November of last year, home sales were down 7.3%.

Inventory remains tight which helped push the median-existing home price to $387,600 last month — up 4.0% from November 2022.

“Home prices keep marching higher,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. “Only a dramatic rise in supply will dampen price appreciation.”

Home sales are expected to improve as mortgage rates start coming down. Last week, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell below 7% to its lowest level since early August.

The latest sales data largely reflects the buyer bidding process in October when mortgage rates were at a two-decade high, Yun said.

Construction activity for new homes is also starting to pick up, providing a much-needed boost on the inventory side. A report this week showed future single-family housing construction permits increased in November to the highest level since May 2022.

Single-family housing starts jumped 18% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.143 million units. That’s the highest level since April 2022, Reuters reported.

