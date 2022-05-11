How inflation is impacting prices at the grocery store

(NewsNation) — Surging prices at the grocery store are unavoidable thanks to inflation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices at grocery stores have just kept climbing.

In the last 12 months, they’ve seen the price of meats, poultry, fish and eggs jump nearly 14%. Cereal and bakery products and fruits and vegetables are all up about 9%.

The USDA predicts that grocery store prices will increase between 5% and 6% this year — prices for March were nearly 9% higher than March 2021.

USDA price increase breakdown:

Poultry: 5%

Eggs: 6.5%

Meat: 5.5%

Seafood: 5.5%

Dairy: 6.5%

Produce: 5.5%

Fats, oils: 8.5%

Sugars, sweets: 6%

There is some good news, as the most recent data shows that the price of eggs dropped slightly to an average of $2.62 per dozen — that’s down 9 cents from April, when prices surged around Easter.

Grilling season is here, which means an increased demand for meats like burgers and hot dogs — so Americans can expect to pay a little bit more for meat. Economists are keeping a close eye on prices as the United States Department of Agriculture is set to release the latest data on meat prices.

Despite this, consumer spending is rising faster than inflation is — signaling that Americans still want to shop even if it’s at a higher price point.