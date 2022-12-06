How much are you really supposed to tip?

NewsNation) — Etiquette experts say 20% is the standard tip for a sit-down meal where you are being served. However, inflation has tippers feeling less generous than usual.

A study from Popmenu found only 43% of consumers typically tip serves 20% or more, down from 56 percent from last year.

And when it comes to delivery drivers, 32% of consumers tip 20% or more, down from 38% from last year.

As the cost of living goes up, wages have stayed the same for many workers. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Regardless of the behavior, Americas feel like they’ve been tipping more over the past few years because more and more businesses are asking for a tip during checkout.

Inflation is playing into this, but so is tipping fatigue.