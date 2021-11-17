How much can you make per hour on gig economy apps?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Looking for a holiday side hustle but don’t want to work for big box stores? Gig apps like Uber and DoorDash may be your answer.

What you make per hour on gig economy apps depends on where you live. Tips can also impact your hourly rate.

On average, Uber drivers make about $25 per hour. DoorDash delivery drivers typically make about $18 per hour. For those who are handy or have special skills, Task Rabbit will pay you an average of $35 per hour.

In Fresno, California, drivers can make $26 per hour on Uber, and about $19 on DoorDash. The rates in New York are similar.

In Anchorage, Alaska, you can expect $24 an hour on Uber and $17 on DoorDash.

Nearly 36 percent of all U.S. workers participate in the gig economy in some way according to a 2018 Gallup poll.