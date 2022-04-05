How the pandemic altered grocery-buying habits

(NewsNation) — Does the brand name really matter?

Well in the aisles of the grocery store, it now seems to matter a lot less.

A new study shows that due to supply chain issues and high prices over the last couple of years, consumers were willing to try other brands.

It’s now about what buyers can find and what they can afford.

Recent data shows that 70% of U.S. shoppers have purchased a new or a different brand than they had pre-pandemic, according to a survey conducted by consulting company Daymon Worldwide Inc.

This shift has been fueled by two things: supply chain issues as well as rising grocery store prices.

Consumers have been pushed to find creative ways to fill the void as they walk through half-empty shelves and try to save money at checkout.

And some of the world’s most famous brands are feeling the effects.

In February, both Kraft Heinz and Kellogg announced they had lost some supermarket categories as they struggled to keep shelves stocked.

And as shoppers abandon that brand loyalty, grocery stores now have the ability to stock more local products and have the flexibility they never had before to test newer and often lower-cost products.

So both of those moves could benefit the communities and the shoppers they serve with more local support and lower prices.