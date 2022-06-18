(NewsNation) —The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but despite that, it was still a hot time for people to start new small businesses.

Now, even on the tail end of the pandemic, fears of a coming recession are beginning to hang over the economy, further complicating matters for small business owners.

But, there is no need to fear. Small business expert Steve Strauss, author of “Your Small Business Boom,” joined “NewsNation Prime” to talk about how small businesses can map out a plan for survival during fiscally challenging times.

Strauss said things like testimonials and word-of-mouth advertising are key for small businesses when the economy begins to falter.

His full interview with NewsNation can be viewed in the video above.