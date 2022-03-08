CHICAGO (NewsNation) — In the wake of rising gas prices and inflation, a professional long-distance traveler joined “Morning in America” to share ways to stretch your gas dollar.

Wayne Gerdes once traveled 254 miles on a single tank of gas. He was even hired by Kia to set a Guinness World Record for fuel economy in the Niro Hybrid. He says he became conscious about his energy consumption after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“The vehicle you choose and the way you drive it has shown that you can really lower your consumption and emissions,” Gerdes said.

Gerdes shared three tips for making your tank of gas last longer.

1. Drive with load

Hold your accelerator steady.

“As you’re going down the road at 65 miles an hour, you hold the accelerator steady and you’ll go 65, 64, 63, 62 at the top, then you start to accelerate back 63, 64, 65. And by the time you’re at the bottom, you’re right back at 65,” Gerdes said. “Your engine, your better electric vehicle or your plug-in hybrid, it never felt a change in load.”

2. Glide when exiting off-ramps

Glide long coasts into the off-ramp; there’s no reason to approach your exit at full speed.

“Most people maintain their highway speed of 65 to 70 right until they exit and then they hit the brakes. You don’t need to do that,” he said. “Turn your turn signal on maybe a half mile early and glide long coast into that off ramp. It will save a ton of fuel versus staying at 65 and then slamming on the brakes to slow down.”

3. Slow down

If you feel the need for speed … don’t. Instead, take your time.

Increased speed is known to reduce the amount of gas in your tank at a faster rate. Gerdes recommends taking your time to and from destinations to conserve fuel.

Gerdes also advised drivers to be better at using their brakes. Don’t accelerate, for instance, as you approach a red light, only to have to hit the brakes to stop.

In addition, Gerdes recommends quick-starting your vehicle. There is no need, no matter how cold the termperature outside, to let your car idle for more than 30 seconds before putting it in gear and driving.