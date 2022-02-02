How to quit your job while getting the most out of it

(NewsNation Now) — Thinking about quitting your job? You’re not alone — not even close! According to a new study, more than half of Americans have a resignation letter drafted and saved for when they hit their breaking point at work.

But if you’re really at your wit’s end and ready to call it quits, don’t be hasty. There are ways to maximize a career change.

Kristin Myers, editor-in-chief of “The Balance,” said having a plan before walking out the door, or even just closing your laptop if you’re working from home, is key.

According to her, there are two ways to quit a job.

“The first is to quit without having a second job lined up at all,” she said. “So that’s the person that steaming angry goes in and yells at their boss and walks out. And then the next day goes, O’h, wait, what did I do that for? I have no job lined up.’ And then the second way, and I’ve done this before, but many people out there that do have that second job lined up, they quit.”

However, Myers said there are ways of getting the most out of your exit. She said oftentimes, employees leave benefits on the table, such as vacation days and stock options.

“Before you quit, you’re going to want to tally up all of that paid time off that you still have coming to you,” she said. “So some of those vacation days, they might be paid out to you when you leave, and you at least want to make sure that the job when they pay you out pays you out correctly.”

She also said if you have personal days saved up, you’re going to want to take those because in most cases, they are use-it-or-lose-it.

You’re also going to want to take a close look at your health care plan.

Just about all flexible spending accounts are also gone once your employment is up.

“Now is the time if you’re going to quit, stock up on glasses or pick up medications that you might need, spend down the money that’s in that account,” Myers said.