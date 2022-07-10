How to sign up for Amazon Prime

NewsNation sister-site BestReviews has been covering Prime Day — Amazon’s signature shopping event — since it launched in 2015. Best Reviews is helping readers connect with the top products for sale over the multi-day annual event.

HOW DO I SIGN UP FOR AMAZON PRIME?

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member already, you should consider signing up before Prime Day — the retailer’s biggest sale of the year — so you can take advantage of the impressive deals to come. This year, Prime Day is slated for July 12 and 13 and customers are already preparing for the summer’s hottest deals. But that’s not all Prime membership has to offer. Besides early access and exclusive deals, you’ll also enjoy fast deliveries, Prime Video, Lightning Deals, and more.



When you’re signing up for Amazon Prime for the first time, you’re probably wondering where to begin. Although it’s a quick process that doesn’t take more than a few minutes, it’s important to brush up on Prime 101 before setting up your account.

Perks of Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime comes with a broad range of perks, including exclusive deals, free two-day shipping on millions of items, and access to Prime Video and Prime Music. Prime members also enjoy account sharing within their Amazon Household, which includes two adults and up to four teens and four children.



As far as Prime Day is concerned, you’ll need to be a member to enjoy exclusive and early access to deals, including saving up to 50% off or more on top products, such as robotic vacuums, tablets, and massage guns.

How much is an Amazon Prime membership?

Amazon Prime costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month. Prime Student, the plan used by college students, costs $7.49 per month. Qualified government assistance recipients are eligible for Prime membership for $6.99 per month.

How to get a free Amazon Prime trial

If you haven’t received a free Amazon Prime trial in 12 months, you can sign up for a new one. The trial lasts for 30 days, and you’ll receive all the perks of a paid Prime membership. Many non-Prime members save their free trials for Prime month. That way, they can take advantage of benefits during Prime Day sales without committing to annual or monthly memberships.

How to open an Amazon Prime account on PC or Mac

Open a browser tab and go to the Amazon Prime sign-up page.

Scroll down to “Choose your plan” and select one that suits you.

Click on “Try Prime for 30 Days.” This brings you to Amazon’s Sign-In page. At the bottom of the sign-in box, click on the “Create your Amazon account” button.

Fill in your information, including name, email, and password. Before you click on the “Create your Amazon account” button to submit the information, it’s recommended to read Amazon’s Conditions of Use and Privacy Notice.

Open the welcome message in your email inbox to activate your account. After that, log into your new Amazon Prime account and add the rest of your account information, including shipping and payment information.

When your account setup is complete, go to your mobile app store and download the Amazon app.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

Once you’re logged into your Amazon account, go to the Prime Central page to manage your membership.

At the top of the page, you’ll see a box that says “Manage Membership.” Click on the link beneath it that reads “Update, cancel and more.”

“End membership” displays as the last option in the drop-down menu. When you click on this option, Amazon automatically cancels your membership.

PRODUCTS EXPECTED TO GO ON SALE ON PRIME DAY 2022

Millions of products go on sale for Prime Day, and this year, that includes everything from stand mixers to smartwatches. Many Amazon-branded products, including the retailer’s newest models, are deeply discounted. They’re worth watching ahead of Prime Day, so be sure to add them to your Amazon Cart or Wish List.